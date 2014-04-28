FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE lender NBAD Q1 net profit flat, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

UAE lender NBAD Q1 net profit flat, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the United Arab Emirates’ largest lender by market value, reported flat growth in first-quarter net profit, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The bank posted net profit of 1.41 billion dirhams ($383.9 million) in the first three months of 2014, the same figure as the corresponding quarter last year.

The result was significantly ahead of the average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters, who expected a net profit for the quarter of 1.20 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.