UAE lender NBAD posts 17.5 pct Q2 net profit gain, beating forecasts
July 22, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

UAE lender NBAD posts 17.5 pct Q2 net profit gain, beating forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday reported a 17.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, beating analysts’ average estimates.

NBAD, almost 70-percent owned by Abu Dhabi’s government, made a net profit of 1.42 billion dirhams ($386.6 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 1.21 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013, the bank said in a statement.

Six analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month forecast an average net profit of 1.30 billion dirhams ($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Nadia Saleem)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
