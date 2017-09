ABU DHABI, July 22 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Abu Dhabi chief financial officer James Burdett tells reporters on results conference call on Tuesday:

* Revises 2014 FY net profit forecast upwards to 8-10 percent from 6-8 percent in previous guidance

* Revises 2014 FY costs growth downwards to 10-12 percent from 12-15 percent in previous guidance Further company coverage: (Reporting by David French and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by)