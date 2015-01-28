UAE lender NBAD beats forecasts with 28 pct Q4 net profit rise

ABU DHABI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, reported a 28 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analyst forecasts.

NBAD, almost 70-percent owned by Abu Dhabi’s government, made a net profit of 1.372 billion dirhams ($373 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 1.075 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013, the bank said in a statement.

Four analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month forecast an average net profit of 1.29 billion dirhams

For 2014, the bank said net profit was 5.579 billion dirhams, up 18 percent from 2013.

The bank said its board proposed a cash dividend of 40 fils per share and a stock dividend of 10 percent for 2014. This compares with a cash dividend of 36 fils per share for 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.