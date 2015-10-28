UAE bank NBAD Q3 profit falls 3 pct, missing forecasts

ABU DHABI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, reported a 3 per cent drop in third quarter profit, missing analysts’ forecasts.

NBAD, almost 70 percent owned by Abu Dhabi’s government, made a net profit of 1.33 billion dirhams ($362 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 1.37 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of last year.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average net profit of 1.45 billion dirhams (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Tom Arnold)