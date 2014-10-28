UAE bank NBAD sees high single-digit loan growth in coming months - CEO

DUBAI/ABU DHABI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates’ largest lender, expects loan growth to be in the “high single digits” in the coming months, its chief executive said.

“If we see 4 percent GDP growth, we double that for loan growth so between 7 to 9 percent (for the industry). We won’t be double digits but will be high single digits year on year,” Alex Thursby said in a conference call on Tuesday.

He was speaking after the bank reported a 32 percent rise in third-quarter net profit.