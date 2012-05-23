MOVES-UAE's NBAD names new retail banking head - sources

DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest bank in the emirate, has appointed George Beatty as its new head of retail and consumer banking, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Beatty was previously in the same position at National Bank of Kuwait and took up the role at the Abu Dhabi lender earlier in May, two of the sources said.

NBAD declined to comment.

Beatty replaces Suvo Sarkar, a veteran regional banker who left the role to return to Dubai’s largest lender, Emirates NBD , to head its retail banking operations. Sarkar had left ENBD to join NBAD two years back. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal and David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)