MOVES-National Bank of Bahrain names new CEO

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has appointed Jean-Christophe Durand as its new chief executive, effective Dec. 1, it said on Wednesday.

Durand, a Bahraini national, takes over from current chief executive Abdul Razak al-Qassim who is retiring. Al-Qassim will continue working with the bank as an adviser to Durand until the end of next month, NBB said in a statement.

Previously adviser to the chief executive of Bahraini sovereign fund Mumtalakat, Durand was the Middle East and Africa head of BNP Paribas before that. (Reporting By Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman)