FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
MOVES-National Bank of Bahrain names new CEO
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 9 months ago

MOVES-National Bank of Bahrain names new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has appointed Jean-Christophe Durand as its new chief executive, effective Dec. 1, it said on Wednesday.

Durand, a Bahraini national, takes over from current chief executive Abdul Razak al-Qassim who is retiring. Al-Qassim will continue working with the bank as an adviser to Durand until the end of next month, NBB said in a statement.

Previously adviser to the chief executive of Bahraini sovereign fund Mumtalakat, Durand was the Middle East and Africa head of BNP Paribas before that. (Reporting By Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.