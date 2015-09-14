FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schwarzenegger to replace Trump as host of "The Celebrity Apprentice"
September 14, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Schwarzenegger to replace Trump as host of "The Celebrity Apprentice"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - NBC said “The Terminator” star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger will replace Donald Trump as the host for its show “The Celebrity Apprentice”.

Donald Trump had said that while he was running for the White House he would not take part in the reality TV show, in which he uses “You’re Fired!” as his signature command to eliminate contestants.

NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp, said on Monday that the show will return for the 2016-17 season. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

