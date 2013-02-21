CORRECTED-Facebook blocks access to NBC.com after reports site is infected

(Changes paragraph 3 to Thursday from Tuesday)

BOSTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has blocked users from accessing the NBC.com website following reports that the site is infected with a computer virus.

Facebook users were told “This link has been reported as abusive” on Thursday when they attempted to access the NBC.com website.

Several security bloggers warned on Thursday that the site was infected with malicious software, advising computer users to avoid the site.

Officials with NBC could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Jim Finkle and Jennifer Saba; Editing by Gary Hill)