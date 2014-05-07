FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

NBC locks up U.S. rights to Olympics until 2032

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - NBC Universal, the media unit of Comcast Corp, signed a $7.65 billion agreement to be the U.S. broadcaster of the Olympics until 2032, the company said in a joint statement with the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday.

NBC had previously spent $4.38 billion on the U.S. broadcasting rights for four Olympic games until 2020. NBC said it would pay an extra $100 million signing bonus to promote the Olympics for five years beginning in 2015.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker, Editing by Franklin Paul

