NBC locks up U.S. rights to Olympics until 2032

May 7 (Reuters) - NBC Universal, the media unit of Comcast Corp, signed a $7.65 billion agreement to be the U.S. broadcaster of the Olympics until 2032, the company said in a joint statement with the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday.

NBC had previously spent $4.38 billion on the U.S. broadcasting rights for four Olympic games until 2020. NBC said it would pay an extra $100 million signing bonus to promote the Olympics for five years beginning in 2015.