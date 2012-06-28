FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ann Curry announces she is leaving 'Today' Show
June 28, 2012 / 1:16 PM / in 5 years

Ann Curry announces she is leaving 'Today' Show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Christine Kearney
    NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Ann Curry announced on
Thursday she was leaving as co-host of NBC's "Today" show.
    Fighting back tears, Curry told viewers at the end of
Thursday's program she would be leaving the show and taking up a
new role reporting from around the world for NBC.
    "For all of you who saw me as a ground breaker, I am sorry I
could not carry the ball across the finish line. But man, I did
try," she told viewers in an emotional farewell.
    Since Curry moved from news reader to co-host on June 9,
2011, the morning show's margin over ABC's "Good Morning
America", or GMA, has steadily shrunk. 

 (Reporting By Christine Kearney, Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

