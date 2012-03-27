FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India NBCC's up to $25 mln IPO subscribed nearly 5 times
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 27, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 6 years ago

India NBCC's up to $25 mln IPO subscribed nearly 5 times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 27 (Reuters) - An up to $25 million initial public offering by India’s state-run National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) was subscribed nearly five times the shares on offer at the close of the issue on Tuesday, the stock exchange data showed.

The government was selling a 10 percent stake in NBCC, a consultant for civil construction and real estate projects, in the offer as part of its divestment programme to help patch its fiscal deficit.

The issue had a price band of 90-106 rupees for 12 million shares on offer. Enam and IDBI Capital are the merchant bankers to the issue.

The share sale was the government’s first since a $2.6 billion auction in Oil and Natural Gas Corp this month failed to attract enough investors, forcing state-run Life Insurance Corp to pick up most of the 5 percent stake on offer. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.