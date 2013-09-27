FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veteran executive Zalaznick to depart NBC Universal
September 27, 2013 / 7:52 PM / 4 years ago

Veteran executive Zalaznick to depart NBC Universal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - NBC Universal executive Lauren Zalaznick will be leaving the media company after less than a year in a job focusing on digital initiatives, CEO Steve Burke said in a memo on Friday.

Zalaznick, 50, had been at NBC Universal for 12 years and is the latest executive to exit the company as part of a reshuffling by Burke. Comcast has owned NBC Universal in its entirety since March.

Earlier this month, film executive Adam Fogelson departed the company. Burke installed a TV executive Jeff Shell to be chairman of the company’s film group. Shell, who had previously headed up NBC Universal’s international operations from London, had known Burke from working at Comcast before it first invested in the media company.

Last February, Zalaznick lost oversight of cable networks such as Bravo and Oxygen to longtime NBC Universal executive Bonnie Hammer. Hammer now controls a cable network unit that includes all cable channels outside of sports and news and represents about half of the company’s operating cash flow.

Zalaznick will stay at the company during an unspecified transition period and then move on to a consulting role, according to Burke’s memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.

Since April, Zalaznick had been in charge of NBC Universal’s digital properties such as movie ticketing website Fandango and devising Internet strategies such as when to make shows available on the Internet after they air on television.

She also oversaw an initiative called “Project Symphony”, an effort by Burke to tap all of NBC Universal’s units to market new shows, movies or events such as the Olympics. A spokeswoman for NBC Universal said it was not yet clear who would take over the effort.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
