NBE and Banque Misr to offer 15 pct EGP investment certificates for foreign currency

CAIRO, March 14 (Reuters) - State-owned banks National Bank of Egypt and Banque Misr will offer Egyptian pound investment certificates with a 15 percent yield in return for foreign currency, the head of National Bank of Egypt told Reuters on Monday.

The certificates will be offered beginning on Monday and will have a duration of three years, NBE said.

Last week NBE raised the interest rates on its three-, five- and seven-year dollar-denominated certificates of deposit to 4.25, 5.25, and 5.75 percent. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Editing by Toby Chopra)