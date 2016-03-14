FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NBE and Banque Misr to offer 15 pct EGP investment certificates for foreign currency
March 14, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

NBE and Banque Misr to offer 15 pct EGP investment certificates for foreign currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 14 (Reuters) - State-owned banks National Bank of Egypt and Banque Misr will offer Egyptian pound investment certificates with a 15 percent yield in return for foreign currency, the head of National Bank of Egypt told Reuters on Monday.

The certificates will be offered beginning on Monday and will have a duration of three years, NBE said.

Last week NBE raised the interest rates on its three-, five- and seven-year dollar-denominated certificates of deposit to 4.25, 5.25, and 5.75 percent. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
