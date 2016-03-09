FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Egypt raises rates on dollar certificates of deposit -banker
March 9, 2016 / 12:52 PM / a year ago

National Bank of Egypt raises rates on dollar certificates of deposit -banker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 9 (Reuters) - State-owned National Bank of Egypt has raised the interest rates on its three-, five- and seven-year dollar-denominated certificates of deposit, a banker told Reuters on Wednesday.

The interest rate on the three-year certificate was raised to 4.25 percent from 3.25 percent, and the interest rate on the seven-year certificate was raised to 5.75 percent from 4.25 percent, the banker said.

The interest rate on the five-year certificates was raised to 5.25 percent. The banker did not give a comparative figure for the previous five-year certificate interest rate. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

