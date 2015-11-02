NBG launches debt-for-equity swap

LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - National Bank of Greece has launched a debt-for-equity swap as it seeks to plug a 4.6bn capital shortfall revealed by the European Central Bank stress tests of the country’s banks.
NBG is targeting seven bond issue denominated in euros, dollars and sterling that have a 2.82bn-equivalent nominal value and of which 802.6m is now outstanding.
“The offers are being made in that [comprehensive assessment] context in order to generate Common Equity Tier 1 capital and strengthen the offeror’s capital position,” the bank said in a filing.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Nomura are managing the trade. The offer expires on November 11.
The ECB stress tests showed that the four main Greek banks had a 4.4bn under the baseline scenario and 14.4 billion under the adverse scenario. NBG’s 4.6bn shortfall is under the adverse scenario. That need shrinks to 1.576bn under the baseline scenario. (Reporting by Helene Durand)