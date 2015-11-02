FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NBG launches debt-for-equity swap
November 2, 2015

NBG launches debt-for-equity swap

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - National Bank of Greece has launched a debt-for-equity swap as it seeks to plug a 4.6bn capital shortfall revealed by the European Central Bank stress tests of the country’s banks.

NBG is targeting seven bond issue denominated in euros, dollars and sterling that have a 2.82bn-equivalent nominal value and of which 802.6m is now outstanding.

“The offers are being made in that [comprehensive assessment] context in order to generate Common Equity Tier 1 capital and strengthen the offeror’s capital position,” the bank said in a filing.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Nomura are managing the trade. The offer expires on November 11.

The ECB stress tests showed that the four main Greek banks had a 4.4bn under the baseline scenario and 14.4 billion under the adverse scenario. NBG’s 4.6bn shortfall is under the adverse scenario. That need shrinks to 1.576bn under the baseline scenario. (Reporting by Helene Durand)

