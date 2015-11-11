NBG holders put hands up for debt-for-equity swap

LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - A large proportion of National Bank of Greece’s senior and subordinated debt holders have agreed to swap their securities for shares, which will go some way towards alleviating the bank’s capital hole.

A Luxembourg stock exchange filing published on Thursday morning showed that over 86% of these bondholders had agreed to move into shares, with senior debt accounting for the lion share of the debt submitted.

National Bank of Greece was the last of the large Greek lenders to throw its hat into the liability management ring, announcing on November 2 that it was seeking to exchange its outstanding debt for new shares as it sought to rebuild its balance sheet.

The ECB stress tests released at the end of October showed that the four main Greek banks had a 4.4bn capital shortfall under the baseline scenario and 14.4 billion under the adverse scenario.

NBG had one of the biggest shortfall under the adverse scenario at 4.6bn.

NBG was targeting seven bond issues - denominated in euros, dollars and sterling - that have a 2.82bn-equivalent nominal value and of which 802.6m-equivalent was outstanding. Over 691m was submitted for the swap, with senior playing the biggest part at 665.94m submitted out of a 701.075m total outstanding.

NBG’s senior bondholders will get 100 points of equity, Tier 2 will get 75 points and Tier 1 will get 30 points.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Nomura were managing the trade. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers and Robert Smith.)