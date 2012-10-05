Greece's National Bank, Eurobank in merger talks -report

ATHENS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Two of Greece’s biggest banks, National Bank and Eurobank, are in talks over a merger that would create the country’s biggest lender, news website To Vima reported on Friday, citing sources.

Such a deal would have the blessing of the Greek government and Bank of Greece, To Vima said.

Another option being considered, the news site said, is the triple-merger of National Bank, Eurobank and small state-controlled lender Hellenic Postbank, which the government decided in August was not viable.

NBG and Eurobank did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Greek banks are under pressure to consolidate to survive a crisis that has left them relying on their central bank for liquidity as access to interbank markets and the European Central Bank remains shut.

Earlier this week, French bank Credit Agricole said it would sell its Greek unit Emporiki to Alpha Bank and Societe Generale said it was in exclusive talks to sell its loss-making Greek unit Geniki Bank to Piraeus Bank (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)