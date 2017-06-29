BRIEF-Long Bon International plans merger with unit
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned unit, with effective date on Aug. 10
ATHENS, June 29 Dutch insurance group EXIN agreed to buy a 75 percent stake in Greek National Bank's (NBG) insurance subsidiary for 718 million euros ($820.17 million), it said on Thursday.
NBG is selling the unit as part of a restructuring plan approved by the European Union to exit non-banking operations and focus on core banking.
EXIN said the agreed price implies an enterprise value of 958 million euros for the unit.
"NBG will retain a 25 percent stake in Ethniki Insurance, which remains NBG's exclusive bancassurance provider under a new 10-year partnership agreement for life, savings and non-life insurance products." EXIN said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned unit, with effective date on Aug. 10
LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Pierre-Henri Denain has been appointed Natixis' global head of financial institutions and public sector coverage.