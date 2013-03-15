Greek National Bank: Fairfax wants changes to recap terms

ATHENS, March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian investment fund Fairfax Holding may participate in the recapitalisation of Greece’s biggest lender National Bank (NBG) with up to 1.5 billion euros, NBG said in a bourse filing on Friday.

NBG announced on Wednesday that Fairfax Holdings was interested in acquiring a stake in it by taking part in a planned recapitalisation.

NBG said on Friday that the expression of interest remained at an initial phase because Fairfax asked for changes in the framework of the recapitalisation that are beyond NBG’s control. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by William Hardy)