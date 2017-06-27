(Adds background, details)
ATHENS, June 27 The board of Greece's National
Bank (NBG) approved the sale of a majority stake in
the group's wholly-owned insurance subsidiary to American-Dutch
consortium Calamos-EXIN, a banker close to the deal told Reuters
on Tuesday.
NBG is selling the unit as part of a restructuring plan
approved by the European Union to exit non-banking operations
and focus on core banking.
"The board gave its green light to the sale," the banker
said.
The banker did not disclose details of the agreed sale price
or other terms. Details are expected to be announced at the
bank's annual meeting on Friday.
U.S.-based Calamos Investments, which has $20 billion under
management, and EXIN Partners, a Netherlands-based investor
focused on insurance, reinsurance and asset management, were
bidding for at least 75 percent of National Insurance.
Calamos-EXIN was competing against three interested Chinese
groups: Fosun, Shanghai-based Gongbao and Wintime.
Founded in 1891, National Insurance is Greece's oldest
insurer and provides life and non-life insurance products. The
company had a 16.6 percent share of the market last year and
2015 net profit of 98 million euros ($110.53 million).
Calamos Investments CEO John Koudounis told Reuters last
month Calamos-EXIN had put forward a hard-to-match bid but did
not provide details. He said other Greek-American investors
interested in Greece were watching closely.
National Bank, which is 40 percent owned by Greece's HFSF
bank rescue fund, will seek shareholder approval for the sale at
Friday's annual meeting.
NBG was advised by advised on the divestment by Morgan
Stanley and Goldman Sachs.
Exin Partners bought insurer AIG-Greece from AIG in
December, partnering with Canellopoulos Adamantiadis Insurance
Agency.
($1 = 0.8866 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Adrian Croft)