(Adds impact on NBG capital ratio)
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, June 29 Dutch insurance group EXIN
agreed to buy a 75 percent stake in Greek lender National Bank's
(NBG) insurance subsidiary for 718 million euros
($820.17 million), it said on Thursday.
NBG, Greece's second-largest bank by assets, is selling the
unit as part of a restructuring plan approved by the European
Union to exit non-banking operations and focus on core banking.
Other Greek banks have been divesting assets and foreign
subsidiaries. Eurobank has sold an 80 percent stake
in its insurance unit Eurolife to Canada's Fairfax Financial
Holdings for 316 million euros.
EXIN said the agreed price implied an enterprise value of
958 million euros for the unit.
"NBG will retain a 25 percent stake in Ethniki Insurance,
which remains NBG's exclusive bancassurance provider under a new
10-year partnership agreement for life, savings and non-life
insurance products." EXIN said.
EXIN Group was founded earlier this year with the backing of
investor EXIN Partners and U.S. asset manager Calamos
Investments, targeting reinsurance, wholesale and retail life
insurance markets in Europe.
Its first deal was the purchase of AIG's shares in AIG-
Greece in December last year.
EXIN said it shares a common ambition with NBG to develop
Ethniki Insurance and substantially upgrade its core systems and
processes to better serve customers.
EXIN will contribute distribution, technical, underwriting
and digital expertise to the partnership, including its
proprietary application and algorithm-based predictive behaviour
technology.
UBS advised EXIN on the transaction.
NBG's board approved the sale to the American-Dutch
consortium on Wednesday and will seek shareholder approval on
Friday at a scheduled general assembly.
The bank said the sale would boost its core equity Tier 1
capital ratio by 110 basis points to 18.5 percent. It also
agreed an exclusive deal in bancassurance under which NBG will
distribute EXIN products via its network.
NBG CEO Leonidas Fragiadakis said the bank was "implementing
its commitment to European authorities and shareholders".
Calamos-EXIN was competing against three interested Chinese
groups interested in the unit: Fosun, Shanghai-based
Gongbao and Wintime.
"The deal reinforces our commitment to the southern European
financial services market as part of our strategy. EXIN has the
expertise to lead a renaissance for the industry across the
region," said Calamos Investments CEO John Koudounis.
NBG was advised by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs on the
divestment.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Evans and
Jason Neely)