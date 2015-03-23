FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's National Bank swings to Q4 loss on bad debt provisions
March 23, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's National Bank swings to Q4 loss on bad debt provisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, March 23 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest lender National Bank (NBG) on Monday reported a loss in the third quarter as increased provisions for bad debt offset profit at its Turkish unit Finansbank..

NBG reported a net loss of 1.11 billion euros ($1.21 billion) over the October-to December period versus a net profit of 30 million euros in the third quarter.

Greek banks, already hit hard by the country’s debt crisis, have suffered further in recent months as rising political tensions and fears of a Greek euro zone exit prompted savers to pull deposits, squeezing liquidity levels.

NBG said it had drawn 13.3 billion euros in emergency funding from the domestic central bank as of mid-March.

For the full year of 2014, NBG reported a net profit of 66 million euros, down from a profit of 809 million euros a year earlier.

The bank, 57.2 percent owned by Greece’s HFSF bank rescue fund, said its Turkish unit Finansbank contributed 62 million euros to group earnings in the fourth quarter.

Non-performing credit edged up to 24 percent of its loan book at end-December from 23.4 percent in the third quarter.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington

