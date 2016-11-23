FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Greece's National Bank turns profitable in Q3, bad debt charges drop
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2016 / 3:51 PM / 9 months ago

Greece's National Bank turns profitable in Q3, bad debt charges drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Greece's National Bank (NBG) turned profitable in the third quarter, helped by improving core income and lower bad debt provisions.

National Bank, which is 40 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF after its recapitalisation late last year, reported on Wednesday a net profit of 23 million euros ($24.2 million), excluding assets held for sale and discontinued operations, versus a loss of 23 million euros in the second quarter.

Non-performing credit rose to 34.1 percent of its loan book in the third quarter from 33.3 percent at the end of June.

NBG said loan impairments dropped to 162 million euros from 188 million in the previous quarter. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.