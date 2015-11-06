FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bids for National Bank of Greece's Turkey business due by end-Nov - sources
November 6, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Bids for National Bank of Greece's Turkey business due by end-Nov - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Bids for National Bank of Greece’s (NBG) Turkish business, which has a book value of 3.4 billion euros ($3.7 billion), are due by the end of the month, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

NBG, Greece’s biggest bank, said this week it will sell its Turkish subsidiary Finansbank to plug a capital shortfall identified in European Central Bank (ECB) stress tests.

NBG gave the tangible book value of the asset at an investor presentation but did not say what it expects to get for the business.

Potential buyers have already expressed an interest and final bids are due to be submitted by the end of this month, two sources said.

Qatar National Bank is seen as the favourite although Turkey’s Garanti Bank and Fibabanka are also interested, sources have said.

NBG had a capital shortfall of 4.6 billion euros under an “adverse scenario” in the ECB’s stress test.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are advising NBG on the Finansbank sale. ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by David Clarke)

