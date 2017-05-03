RIYADH May 3 National Bank of Kuwait
(NBK), the Gulf state’s largest commercial lender, is expected
to issue a senior unsecured dollar bond over the next few weeks,
banking sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
NBK’s bond will be of benchmark size, which usually means
upwards of $500 million, said one of the sources.
The Kuwaiti lender was not available for comment.
Banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council region are considering
debt issues to comply with international regulations on capital
adequacy ratios and to cushion against high non-performing loan
ratios caused by lower oil prices.
Citi, JP Morgan and NBK Capital are expected to be among the
banks leading the transaction, the sources said.
The bank’s last public debt sale was a $700 million
capital-boosting bond with a perpetual lifespan issued in 2015.
That bond was arranged by HSBC, Standard Chartered, Citi,
National Bank of Abu Dhabi and NBK Capital.
Last month NBK reported an 8.1 percent rise in its
first-quarter net profit to 85.4 million dinars ($281 million)
which it said was due to higher net interest income and income
from Islamic financing as a result of strong growth in business
volumes.
NBK is the highest rated bank in the Middle East, according
to its website, with ratings of A+ by Standard & Poor’s, AA- by
Fitch and Aa3 by Moody’s.
($1 = 0.3040 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)