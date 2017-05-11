National Bank of Kuwait mandates banks for potential dollar bond -lead

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait has mandated banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings ahead of a potential five-year senior unsecured dollar bond, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Thursday.

Citi, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and NBK Capital are the coordinators and are joined by First Abu Dhabi Bank and Standard Chartered as joint lead managers. Meetings will be held in the Middle East, Europe and the United States starting on May 15.

The potential 144 A, Regulation S transaction would be of benchmark size, which usually means upwards of $500 million, according to the document.