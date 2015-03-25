FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Kuwait to meet investors for potential Tier 1 bond
March 25, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

National Bank of Kuwait to meet investors for potential Tier 1 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait , the Gulf state’s largest lender, is to meet fixed income investors from Thursday for a potential dollar-denominated capital-boosting bond, according to a document from leads.

The bank has mandated HSBC and Standard Chartered as joint global coordinators for the Tier 1 bond, plus Citigroup, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, NBK Capital and Standard Chartered as joint lead managers to arrange fixed income investor meetings in Asia, the Middle East and Europe, the document shows.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith

