Kuwaiti bank NBK to price $700 mln capital-boosting bond on Weds -leads
April 1, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Kuwaiti bank NBK to price $700 mln capital-boosting bond on Weds -leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has launched a $700 million capital-boosting bond, which is expected to price later on Wednesday, a document from lead managers showed.

The size is higher than the $650 million indicated earlier in the day. The bond, which will enhance the Tier 1 - or core - capital of the Gulf state’s largest lender, will price to yield 5.75 percent.

Orders worth $1.4 billion have been placed for the transaction, which has a perpetual lifespan but can be redeemed by the bank after the sixth year, according to an earlier update from lead arrangers.

HSBC and Standard Chartered are the joint global coordinators for the transaction, joined by Citigroup, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and NBK Capital as joint lead managers. (Reporting by David French; editing by Matt Smith)

