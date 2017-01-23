National Bank of Kuwait proposes unchanged dividend for 2016

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait, the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, said on Monday that its board had recommended a cash dividend for 2016 of 0.03 dinars ($0.098) per share and 5 bonus shares for every 100 currently held.

The proposal is the same payout as for the previous year.

The bank reported full-year 2016 net profit of 295.2 million dinars, up from 282.2 million dinars in 2015. ($1 = 0.3050 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Writing by Tom Arnold, Editing by Louise Heavens)