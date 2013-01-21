FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-NBK's net profit at $1.1 bln in 2012
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 21, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-NBK's net profit at $1.1 bln in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dollar conversion to bln not mln)

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait, the Gulf state’s largest lender, posted a slight rise in its 2012 net profit, according to a bourse statement by the Kuwaiti lender on Monday.

Net profit for 2012 stood at 305.12 million dinars ($1.08 billion), compared with 302.4 dinars a year ago, NBK said. The bank recommended the distribution of 30 percent cash dividends and five percent bonus shares for 2012. ($1 = 0.2814 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Ediitng by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.