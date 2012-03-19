CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Kenya's NBK pays second dividend in 15 years

(Corrects headline, first paragraph to show it is second, not first, dividend since 1997. Also rephrases second paragraph to show bank paid dividend last year for 2010.)

* 2011 pretax profit falls 9 pct

* Loan book expands by 8 billion shillings

* Loan loss provision and taxes paid jump

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, March 19 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kenya is planning to pay its second dividend since 1997, as the government attempts to sell a controlling stake to investors.

Before its first dividend payout for 2010, NBK had to use profits to cover old losses dating back to when the bank was plundered by the political elite who took on loans and failed to repay. After the losses were fully covered, the bank started to make payouts to shareholders.

“We hope from now the bank will be paying a dividend to its shareholders,” Reuben Marambii, the bank’s chief executive who is set to retire this year, told an investor briefing.

The government and the country’s national pension fund, which are among the major shareholders in National, are in the process of selling a controlling stake in the bank to a strategic investor.

National declared a dividend of 0.4 shilling per ordinary share, down from 0.60 shillings last year. I t also declared a dividend of 0 .15 shilling for preference shares.

The bank said pretax profit fell 9.4 percent in 2011 to 2.44 billion shillings ($29.31 mln), hurt by a rise in provisions for bad debts.

NBK increased its loan book by 8 billion shillings to just over 28 billion shillings, sending the provision for bad debts up by 300 million shillings.

Earnings per share fell to 3.19 shillings from 4.18 shillings, hurt further by the payment of a deferred tax of 200 million shillings, Marambii said.

The bank plans to open 10 new branches this year and increase lending to customers, as it seeks to diversify from its previous reliance on lending to the government, Marambii said.

He said the process of selling a stake in the bank to a strategic investor could take longer as the parties haggle over the price.

“The process is still ongoing. Valuations will be quite a problem because the bank is not standing still,” he said.

There was no immediate trade in the bank’s shares, which initially had an extraordinarily wide spread between the bid and offer prices at 13.00/19.75, before this later narrowed.

Analysts said the wide spread showed investors were not impressed by the results. ($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough and Erica Billingham)