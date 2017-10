DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait said on Tuesday it had provided a $280 million loan to Kuwait Styrene Co.

It did not elaborate on the length of the loan. The loan would be used for general business purposes, the bank said in a filing to the Kuwaiti stock exchange.

Kuwait Styrene Co was established in 2004 as a joint venture between Kuwait Aromatics Co and Dow Chemical Co. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)