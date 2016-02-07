FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Kuwait might have to take more provisions -CEO quoted
February 7, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

National Bank of Kuwait might have to take more provisions -CEO quoted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait might have to take further provisions for non-performing loans if markets remain weak, its chief executive Isam al-Sager said in an interview aired on Saudi Arabian-owned Al Arabiya television on Sunday.

Last month, the Gulf state’s largest commercial lender reported a 6.3 per cent decline in fourth-quarter net profit to 54.24 million dinars ($180.8 million). Sager said in the interview that the fall was due to declining stock markets and precautionary provisions.

“There have to be precautions and provisions if the situation continues with declining asset prices and declining stock markets that would lead to bad results,” Sager said. “It would require us to take more provisions.” (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)


