National Bank of Kuwait says sells Qatar bank stake for $538 mln

KUWAIT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait has sold its 30 percent stake in unlisted International Bank of Qatar for 155 million dinars ($537.5 million), the Kuwaiti lender said on Thursday.

The largest bank in Kuwait will book a profit of 25 million dinars from the sale in its 2014 accounts, it said in a bourse filing, after the sale to an unspecified group of Qatari investors.

NBK added the sale was still subject to regulatory approvals in Qatar. (1 US dollar = 0.2884 Kuwaiti dinar) (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)