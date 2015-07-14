FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Kuwait Q2 net profit up 9.9 pct, misses estimates
July 14, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

National Bank of Kuwait Q2 net profit up 9.9 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), the Gulf Arab state’s largest commercial lender, reported a 9.9 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing the average forecast of analysts.

Net profit was 66.9 million dinars ($221.2 million) in the three months to the end of June, it said in a statement. This compared to 60.9 million dinars in the corresponding period a year ago.

Four analysts polled by Reuters, on average, forecast NBK to post a net profit of 76.8 million dinars during the quarter. ($1 = 0.3024 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

