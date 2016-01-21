Kuwait bank NBK Q4 profit dips 6.3 pct, proposes unchanged 2015 dividend

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait, the Gulf Arab state’s largest commercial lender, reported a 6.3 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit in a statement on Thursday.

The bank made a net profit of 54.24 million dinars ($178.2 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared to 57.89 million dinars a year earlier, it said in the bourse filing.

Analysts at HSBC polled by Reuters forecast NBK would make a quarterly net profit of 75 million dinars.

The bank also said its board had recommended for 2015 a cash dividend of 30 fils per share and 5 bonus shares for every 100 currently held. That was the same as it recommended paying out for 2014.