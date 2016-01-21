FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait bank NBK Q4 profit dips 6.3 pct, proposes unchanged 2015 dividend
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2016 / 10:03 AM / 2 years ago

Kuwait bank NBK Q4 profit dips 6.3 pct, proposes unchanged 2015 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait, the Gulf Arab state’s largest commercial lender, reported a 6.3 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit in a statement on Thursday.

The bank made a net profit of 54.24 million dinars ($178.2 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared to 57.89 million dinars a year earlier, it said in the bourse filing.

Analysts at HSBC polled by Reuters forecast NBK would make a quarterly net profit of 75 million dinars.

The bank also said its board had recommended for 2015 a cash dividend of 30 fils per share and 5 bonus shares for every 100 currently held. That was the same as it recommended paying out for 2014.

$1 = 0.3044 Kuwaiti dinars Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.