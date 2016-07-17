FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Kuwait Q2 net profit rises 7.2 pct, misses estimates
#Financials
July 17, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

National Bank of Kuwait Q2 net profit rises 7.2 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait , the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, fell short of analysts' forecasts despite reporting a 7.2 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The bank made a net profit of 71.68 million dinars ($237.2 million) in the three months to June 30, compared to 66.87 million dinars a year earlier, it said in the statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters forecast on average that the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 79.04 million dinars. ($1 = 0.3022 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
