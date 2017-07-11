July 11 National Bank of Kuwait, the
Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, reported an almost
11 percent rise in second-quarter net profit from a year
earlier, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The bank said its net profit for the first half of the year
jumped 9.3 percent due to higher net interest income and net
income from Islamic financing, which partly offset higher bad
debt charges.
The bank made a net profit of 79.34 million dinars ($262
million) in the three months to June 30, compared to 71.68
million dinars a year earlier, according to Reuters
calculations.
EFG Hermes forecast NBK would make a quarterly net profit of
83.98 million dinars and Arqaam Capital estimated its net profit
at 83 million.
Banks in Kuwait and the rest of the Gulf are facing stronger
headwinds as low oil prices trim deposit growth and push up
problem loans. Still, lenders in Kuwait have received a boost as
the government pushes ahead with capital spending plans
including multi-billion dollar schemes such as the Clean Fuels
Project to upgrade and expand two of Kuwait's largest refineries
and the building of the al-Zour refinery.
($1 = 0.3032 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Tom Arnold)