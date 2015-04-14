FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Kuwait Q1 net profit up 15 pct, beats estimates
April 14, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

National Bank of Kuwait Q1 net profit up 15 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), the Gulf Arab state’s largest commercial lender, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday, beating analysts’ forecasts,

Net profit was 96.52 million dinars ($319.5 million) in the three months to the end of March, compared to 83.94 million dinars a year ago, the statement said.

Four analysts polled by Reuters, on average, forecast NBK to post a net profit of 89.86 million dinars in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.3021 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

