FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Bank of Kuwait Q3 net profit falls 15.6 pct -statement
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

National Bank of Kuwait Q3 net profit falls 15.6 pct -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), the Gulf Arab state’s largest commercial lender, reported a 15.6 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The bank made a net profit of 59.1 million dinars ($204.7 million) in the three months to the end of September, down from 70.1 million dinars a year ago, a bourse filing said.

Five analysts polled by Reuters, on average, forecast NBK to post a net profit of 78.95 million dinars in the third quarter. (1 US dollar = 0.2888 Kuwaiti dinar) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.