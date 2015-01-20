UPDATE 1-Kuwait's NBK Q4 profit jumps even without Qatar stake sale income

* Results don’t include profit from Qatari bank sale

* Q4 net profit 57.9 mln dinars, up 46.4 pct

* Board recommends cash dividend in line with 2013 (Adds detail, context)

By Tom Arnold

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) reported a 46.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, but fell short of analyst forecasts after it failed to book a gain from its sale of a stake in International Bank of Qatar (IBQ).

The Gulf Arab state’s largest commercial lender sold a 30 percent stake in the Qatari bank at the beginning of October, saying at the time it would book a gain of 25 million dinars ($85 million) on the sale in its 2014 accounts.

But NBK said in its financial report the deal had yet to be recognised in its income statement, adding the sale would be concluded after completion of “procedural formalities”.

Net profit was 57.9 million dinars in the three months ended December, compared with 39.6 million dinars in the same period a year earlier, according to the financial statement.

EFG Hermes had forecast a net profit of 60.2 million dinars in the period, while Global Investment House had forecast 88.3 million dinars.

The results were in line with Global Investment House’s expectations if the forecast gain from the IBQ sale was removed, said Naveed Ahmed, senior manager of research at Global.

NBK sold its stake in IBQ to an unspecified group of Qataris after it was unable to secure a controlling stake in the unlisted bank.

NBK’s fourth-quarter earnings were boosted by a 2.8 percent rise in net interest income to 103.8 million dinars from the same period a year earlier. Net fees and commission reached 30.7 million dinars, up 12.5 percent.

Net profit for 2014 was 261.8 million dinars, up 10 percent year on year, the bank added.

The bank also said its board had recommended a cash dividend of 30 fils per share and five bonus shares for every 100 currently held for 2014. That was in line with the dividend paid out for 2013.