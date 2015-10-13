FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's NBK Q3 net profit rises 9.1 pct, misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Kuwait's NBK Q3 net profit rises 9.1 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait, the Gulf Arab state’s largest commercial lender, reported a 9.1 percent rise in third-quarter net profit as interest income rose, it said on Tuesday.

The bank made a profit of 64.5 million dinars ($213.8 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared to 59.1 million dinars a year ago, it said in a bourse filing.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast NBK would make a quarterly profit of 71.0-71.8 million dinars.

NBK made a net profit of 227.9 million dinars in the first nine months of this year, up 11.8 percent from the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.