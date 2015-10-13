Kuwait's NBK Q3 net profit rises 9.1 pct, misses estimates

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait, the Gulf Arab state’s largest commercial lender, reported a 9.1 percent rise in third-quarter net profit as interest income rose, it said on Tuesday.

The bank made a profit of 64.5 million dinars ($213.8 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared to 59.1 million dinars a year ago, it said in a bourse filing.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast NBK would make a quarterly profit of 71.0-71.8 million dinars.

NBK made a net profit of 227.9 million dinars in the first nine months of this year, up 11.8 percent from the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)