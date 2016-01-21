UPDATE 1-Kuwait bank NBK Q4 profit dips 6.3 pct, maintains dividend

* Q4 net profit 54.24 mln dinars vs. 57.89 mln dinars yr-ago

* 2015 net profit 282.2 mln dinars, up by 7.8 pct

* Provisions, operating expenses both up (Adds detail from later statement)

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), the Gulf Arab state’s largest commercial lender, reported a 6.3 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday as provisions and operating expenses rose.

Net profit of 54.24 million dinars ($178.2 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 came in below an HSBC forecast for a net profit of 75 million dinars.

The bank is the first major Kuwaiti lender to report earnings so far this earnings season after some banks in other Gulf states posted profit falls as lower oil prices pressure liquidity.

Still, NBK said in a statement it remained optimistic about the outlook for the Kuwaiti economy, supported by the government’s capital expenditure plans on infrastructure projects.

The bank’s net profit fell from 57.89 million dinars in the same quarter a year earlier.

One of the main reasons for the profit fall was a large jump in provisions and higher operating expenses, which extended rises from previous quarters.

Fourth-quarter provisions rose by 45.1 percent from a year earlier, while operating expenses gained 17.1 percent, according to analysts at Global Investment House.

Pushing up provisions were impairment losses at its business in Turkey, which amounted to 18.5 million dinars for the full year of 2015, said the analysts.

NBK said its net profit for the year climbed to 282.2 million dinars, up by 7.8 percent from the previous year.

The bank also said its board had recommended for 2015 a cash dividend of 30 fils per share and 5 bonus shares for every 100 currently held. That was the same as it recommended paying out for 2014.

Like several other Gulf banks, NBK has sought to bolster its capital in recent months. On Nov. 18, it said it had raised 125 million dinars through the issue of 10-year subordinated bonds which could be redeemed after five years.