FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Bank of Kuwait says $473.2 mln capital hike starts Weds
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

National Bank of Kuwait says $473.2 mln capital hike starts Weds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - The subscription period for National Bank of Kuwait’s proposed capital increase will commence on Wednesday, the Gulf state’s largest commercial lender said in a bourse statement.

The rights issue will be worth around 137.6 million dinars ($473.2 million) according to Reuters calculations. The subscription period will close on June 16, the bourse statement from the lender said.

In March, the bank said the board of directors had agreed to raise the bank’s capital by 6.5 percent through a rights issue involving issuing 343.96 million shares at 0.4 dinars per share. The step received approval from the country’s Capital Markets Authority last month.

Shares in NBK closed flat on Sunday at 0.66 dinars. ($1 = 0.2908 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Sami Aboudi; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.