FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kuwaiti lender NBK says $473.2 mln rights issue oversubscribed by twofold
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2016 / 7:51 AM / a year ago

Kuwaiti lender NBK says $473.2 mln rights issue oversubscribed by twofold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) said on Thursday that subscriptions for its capital increase constituted 301 percent of the available shares.

Shareholders took up rights to shares worth 94.99 percent of the issue, with the remaining shares to be allotted to investors wishing to buy extra shares, with total demand meaning the offering was substantially oversubscribed.

The rights issue was worth around 137.6 million dinars ($473.2 million), according to Reuters calculations, and ran between May 18 and June 16.

Reporting by Celine Aswad; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.