BRIEF-Ex NBNK chair Levene says BoE's King said branch bid would fail

Jan 21 (Reuters) - NBNK: * Ex Nbnk chairman levene says he personally handed document to Lloyds

counterpart spelling out risk of selling branches to Co-op * Ex-Nbnk CEO hoffman says it’s inconceivable Lloyds was unaware of nbnk’s

serious concerns over viability of Co-op bid * Ex-Nbnk CEO hoffman says he was approached by headhunter about joining Co-op

bank during Lloyds branch disposal process * Ex-Nbnk chair levene says former bank of England governor mervyn king told

him Lloyds branch sale would be a political decision * Ex-Nbnk chair levene says former bank of England governor king told him

nbnk’s bid