CORRECTED-NBNK confirms April proposal on Lloyds branches
#Corrections News
June 27, 2012 / 10:17 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-NBNK confirms April proposal on Lloyds branches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to clarify statement referred to proposal made in April)

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Fledgling banking venture NBNK confirmed that it had made a revised proposal to buy 632 branches from Lloyds Banking Group in April, at its annual meeting on Wednesday.

Lloyds must sell the branches under European State Aid laws and has said it will update shareholders on the process by the end of the second quarter. The Co-operative Group remains its preferred bidder.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Myles Neligan

