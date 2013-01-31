FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
N Brown names Angela Spindler as new CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 31, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

N Brown names Angela Spindler as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Angela Spindler named CEO

* Spindler to succeed Alan White before July

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - British home-shopping group N Brown said Angela Spindler will succeed Alan White as chief executive when he retires this summer after 10 years in the top job.

Spindler has been CEO of The Original Factory Shop since 2009 and prior to that had roles at Coca-Cola Co, Pedigree Masterfoods, Asda and Debenhams.

The Manchester, northwest England-based group, which targets older and larger shoppers with brands such as Simply Be, Jacamo and Marisota, said on Thursday Spindler will join the business before July 1.

White is retiring after 25 years with the firm and plans to build a portfolio of non-executive directorships.

Shares in N Brown closed on Wednesday at 357.5 pence, valuing the business at 1.01 billion pounds ($1.6 billion).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.